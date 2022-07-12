Public Scrutiny of Her Weight

The Love Guru actress’ mother, Tina Simpson, opened up about the impact of the media’s focus on her daughter’s body.

“I have to be honest, to me, the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable,” Tina told Us in April 20201. “Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period. No one.”

In 2009, a photo of Simpson wearing “mom jeans” went viral — and so did criticism of her body. “This picture that circulated and went worldwide broke my heart. Not the picture necessarily. But the caption. Like, all the captions. It was just viral,” the “Irresistible” singer said during a January 2020 appearance on Today.