Relationship With John Mayer

Simpson dated John Mayer on and off from 2006 to 2007. In her memoir, she talks candidly of his tendency to break up with her via email.

“Sometimes it was out of the blue, other times I knew it was coming because my light would start to dim,” she wrote. “John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light. When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him.”

In February 2010, Mayer gave explicit details of his relationship with the Blonde Ambition actress during an interview with Playboy.

“That girl, for me, is a drug. And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm,” he said at the time.

Simpson deleted Mayer’s contact information from her phone after the racy interview was published. “He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms,” she wrote in her book.