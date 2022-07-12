Sexual Abuse

In her 2020 tell-all, the Price of Beauty alum recounted her experience as a childhood sexual abuse survivor. “The daughter of a family friend was abusing me when my parents brought us for overnight stays,” Simpson wrote, noting that she was abused from age 6 to age 12. “After lights out, I would feel her hands on me. It would start with tickling my back and then going into things that were extremely uncomfortable.”

The former Fashion Star judge eventually told her parents about the repeated abuse. “We never stayed at my parents’ friends’ house again, but we also didn’t talk about what I had said,” she wrote.