In Memoriam Jessica Walter Dead at 80: 'Arrested Development' Costars and More Pay Tribute to the Actress By Sophia Vilensky March 25, 2021

Dan Levy "The greatest," tweeted the Schitt's Creek alum, pairing his note with a broken heart emoji.