In Memoriam

Jessica Walter Dead at 80: ‘Arrested Development’ Costars and More Pay Tribute to the Actress

By
Jessica Walter Dead at 80: Celebrities React
 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
11
5 / 11
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Dan Levy

“The greatest,” tweeted the Schitt’s Creek alum, pairing his note with a broken heart emoji.

Back to top