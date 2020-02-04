Jessica Simpson’s Love Life: Nick Lachey, John Mayer, Eric Johnson and More

John Mayer

When she began dating the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner in 2006, Simpson famously darkened her locks before calling it quits in May 2007. In 2010, Mayer opened up about their relationship in a Playboy interview saying that being with Simpson in the bedroom was like “sexual napalm” and that she was “like crack cocaine to me.”

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson slammed Mayer.

“Again and again, he told me that he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” she wrote, noting that he would break up with her because her “light would start to dim.”

She wrote: “John loved me when I was shining and he drew inspiration from that light. When he tapped me dry, he looked at me like I was withholding something from him.”