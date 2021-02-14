Exclusive Jessie James Decker: Inside a Day in My Life By Sophie Dweck February 14, 2021 Courtesy of Jessie James Decker 6 3 / 6 10:30 a.m. The fashion designer heads to the studio and then the Kittenish headquarters for a photo shoot. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News