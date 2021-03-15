Love Lives

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
4 June 2013 Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Timeline of Their Relationship Timeline
 Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
16
4 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

June 2013

The duo tied the knot at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Back to top