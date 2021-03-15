Love Lives

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
5 March 2014 Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Timeline of Their Relationship Timeline
 Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
16
5 / 16
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

March 2014

Jessie welcomed the pair’s first child, daughter Vivianne.

Back to top