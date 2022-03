March 2022

“The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece😝 My man is 35 and aging like fine wine,” the “Should Have Known Better” songstress wrote via Instagram, sharing a nude photo of her husband. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my ride or die. I’m so happy you were born today. I sure do I love growing old with you 🥰.”