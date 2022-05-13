Eric Decker

The twosome have been inseparable since they started dating in 2011, exchanging vows two years later. The parents of three have had differing opinions on expanding their brood over the years.

“He just loves our babies so much. He wants more,” Jessie told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for us, but you never know. He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”