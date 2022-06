On Body-Shaming

In July 2021, Decker opened up about her experiences with body-shaming online.

“It’s pretty awful, and I cannot belive this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Yes, I have gained weight, 100 percent. I used to obsess over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.”