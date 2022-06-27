On Healing

To conclude her post, Decker said it “didn’t feel authentic to not share” what she’s been going through. “I have such a beautiful life and so many blessing, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health,” the “Tell You Enough” singer wrote. “I feel like I try to only post the good sometimes, but I think being open and honest will also help me health through this. I know I’m not alone. And I wanted you to know you’re not alone too. I’m working through it and navigating daily on how to heal.”