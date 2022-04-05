2012-2013

While Dillard was doing humanitarian work in Nepal back in 2012, Jim Bob served as one of his prayer partners. “We would talk every couple weeks or so to discuss how our work was going and what current prayer needs were,” Dillard wrote on the couple’s site.

Jill added: “As my dad got to know Derick he was really impressed with his Godly character. He started telling me about Derick and also told Derick about me! I listened in on a few phone conversations with my dad without Derick knowing I was doing so.”