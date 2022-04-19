April 2022

The Supreme Court of Arkansas announced in a press release that Dillard was among the many individuals who passed the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) and “successfully completed” the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE) nearly one year after his law school graduation.

Dillard, who took the bar exam in February 2022, will now be “certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas,” per the statement.