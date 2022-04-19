Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Counting On’s Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s Relationship Timeline: From Courting to Parenthood and More

By and
Attorney at Law! Counting On's Derick Dillard Passes Arkansas Bar Exam
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard and their kids. Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram
17
16 / 17
podcast

April 2022

The Supreme Court of Arkansas announced in a press release that Dillard was among the many individuals who passed the Uniform Bar Exam (UBE) and “successfully completed” the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE) nearly one year after his law school graduation. 

Dillard, who took the bar exam in February 2022, will now be “certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas,” per the statement.

Back to top