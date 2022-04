June 2021

“👰🏻🤵🏻7 years ago today we said, ‘I do’ and became husband and wife!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum gushed via Instagram on the pair’s seventh anniversary. “@derickdillard I could’ve never imagined at the time all we’d face together and where we’d be now, but I’m forever grateful for you always by my side! 🌳. Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin! You’re my bestie for the restie! 😘💋.”