March 2013

“The first time Jill and I spoke was over the phone in a brief conversation we had back in March 2013,” Dillard recalled. Jill explained that Dillard had called her father to give him an update on his mission when she walked into the room. “My dad told Derick I had just come in the room and asked him to tell me a little bit about himself,” she said. “We talked briefly that evening, however, in the months following I didn’t think much about him.”