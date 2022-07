December 2015

After 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in the wake of Josh’s molestation and cheating scandals, Jill and Jessa became the subject of three TLC specials titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On. After the mini documentaries were well received by audiences, it soon became Counting On, a reality show centered on the Duggar children as they embarked on their own lives as spouses and parents.