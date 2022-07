July 2021

Following TLC’s decision to cancel Counting On in the wake of Josh’s April 2021 arrest on child pornography charges, for which he was later sentenced to 12 years in prison, Jessa shared a photo with her mother, Michelle Duggar, and sister Jana on social media. “Some of my favorite people right here!” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Always love spending time with y’all! @janamduggar @duggarfam.”