October 2016

During an episode of Counting On, Jessa confessed that she had a “difficult” time while her sister was on a year-long mission trip to Central America with Dillard. “For most everybody, it’s been nearly 10 months since they’ve got to hang out with them and see them in person,” she said in an October 2016 episode that chronicled Jill’s homecoming. “Jill and I have had so much in common over these past three years. It’s been difficult for me not to have that connection with her, sister to sister — now mom to mom. So we’re looking forward to having them back.”