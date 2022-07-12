October 2017

After six seasons of the reality series, Jill and her husband announced that they would not be returning for future episodes of Counting On. “We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed,” she explained in a YouTube Q&A video three years later. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside … to pursue our own goals and everything.”

In another video, the couple claimed that they weren’t being compensated for working on the spinoff “Up until around the time we left the show, we hadn’t been paid for anything,” Jill claimed in October 2020. “Of course, there were perks that came along with filming. … We hadn’t been paid until we were really pressing about it and ended up getting an attorney involved and stuff.”