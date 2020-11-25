CrossFit Controversy

Michaels shared her opinions on CrossFit during an interview with Shape in December 2018. When the accompanying video resurfaced online in February 2019, the former Sweat INC. host received some heat for her comments. “I have a few issues with CrossFit, which is not a secret. First of all, you’ve got what, maybe 20 to 25 movements that don’t really vary?” Michaels said at the time. “And you’re doing them over and over and over again. So on one hand it stops being effective because you’re not challenging the body from various angles of push and pull, with different varieties of exercises and different types of movements that work different modalities.”

She added: “And I know CrossFit (athletes say), ‘Oh, we work all the modalities!’ — but no, not really, so shouldn’t you choose a workout that has a little bit more flexibility and strength so you get more mobility, not just power, which is speed and strength.”

CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence clapped back at Michaels’ comments during a February 2019 episode of “Between the Reps” podcast. She attributed Michaels’ rant to “needing to stay relevant so she needs to create controversy.” Ence added: “Honestly I feel bad for her, whoever fed her the information about what is CrossFit did not do their homework and in turn made her look like a complete moron.”

Weightlifter Lindsay Broekel also responded to the Shape interview, writing on social media, “How about you feature @crossfit now and let them defend their position. Maybe even have @jillianmichaels there and let’s get a little debate going. Crossfitters probably have 25 different ways they walk on their hands nevermind 25 different movements…. ??♀‍.”