Jillian vs. Lizzo

The fitness guru came under fire in January 2020 after she suggested the “Juice” singer’s weight will lead to diabetes. “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter?” Michaels asked during an interview with BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM. “Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest.”

The personal trainer issued a statement regarding her comments after receiving backlash from Whoopi Goldberg, Jameela Jamil and others. “As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving,” she wrote via Instagram. “I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”

Lizzo subtly commented on the issue by posting a video of herself walking around her place and taking in views. “At the 25 second mark I want you to take 5 deep breaths … in through the nose … out through the mouth,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.”