Jillian vs. Teddi Mellencamp

The 6 Keys author criticized the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum during an appearance on the “#ADULTING” podcast in November 2020, after Mellencamp’s weight loss program, All In, came under fire earlier in the year. “You know, these women are not, they’re not nutritionists,” Michaels said. “They’re not registered dietitians. It sounds like they’re not certified fitness experts.”

She continued: “And it doesn’t sound like they got all of those individuals behind their program. And I could very well be wrong — I don’t know — but it doesn’t sound like they did. So, this is where I would say, look, get out of your lane. You don’t see me commenting on politics? I don’t understand half of these policies. I’m not an economist. I didn’t go to school to study foreign policy. You know what I mean? That’s not my lane … I would say, stay in your lane. And when you’re in your lane, do your work.”

Mellencamp previously defended the program in September 2020, saying she “100 percent feel[s] confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning.”