April 2022

O’Connor shared wedding details, revealing the pair are set to exchange vows that September.

“As I’m sure everyone knows, this isn’t Jim’s first time around. So we just wanted to make it about enjoying everybody — all of our close friends and family,” she told People. “An adventure for everybody to enjoy, not another wedding in the church. I planned it in Italy for that reason Jim’s never been there. I thought it might be an experience for his kids, and just to celebrate our relationship and let everybody enjoy it as well. So that was the focus, as well as Lake Como is a really beautiful destination.”