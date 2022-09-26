Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Jim Edmonds and Fiancee Kortnie O’Connor’s Relationship Timeline: From Quarantine to Engagement

By
Kortnie O’Connor Massive Engagement Ring From Jim Edmonds Is Worth an Estimated 250K 2
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor Courtesy of Jim Edmonds/Instagram
12
10 / 12
podcast

April 2022

O’Connor shared wedding details, revealing the pair are set to exchange vows that September.

“As I’m sure everyone knows, this isn’t Jim’s first time around. So we just wanted to make it about enjoying everybody — all of our close friends and family,” she told People. “An adventure for everybody to enjoy, not another wedding in the church. I planned it in Italy for that reason Jim’s never been there. I thought it might be an experience for his kids, and just to celebrate our relationship and let everybody enjoy it as well. So that was the focus, as well as Lake Como is a really beautiful destination.”

Back to top