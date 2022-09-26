July 2022

Edmonds feuded with Teddi Mellencamp after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum read their wedding invitation during an interview with King on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, calling it “very cringe” that the couple made a reference to dressing like James Bond for their Lake Como cruise.

“I am now calling you out because of the trash that you put on your podcast. And your trashy guest that you had on trying to make fun of somebody else trying to have a good life,” Edmonds allegedly texted Mellencamp. “I’m not angry I feel bad for you and your family if that’s how you’re making a living from getting kicked off a fake reality show. … Do you know what people think of you. That’s sad that you’re trying to bring other people down. I won’t have any of it anymore. Good luck.”