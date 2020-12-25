News Jim Edmonds Celebrates Christmas With Kids and Girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor After ‘Rough’ Year By Sarah Hearon December 25, 2020 Courtesy of Kortnie O’Connor/Instagram 6 6 / 6 1st Christmas Together Edmonds and O’Connor, who have been linked since January, confirmed their relationship in April. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News