News Jim Edmonds’ Girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor Moves Her Clothes Into Closet Meghan King Designed Before Split By Sarah Hearon October 9, 2020 Courtesy Jim Edmonds/Instagram 6 3 / 6 Big Day Edmonds gushed over O’Connor earlier this month in honor of her 36th birthday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News