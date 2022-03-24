September 2017

The Broadway vet told Colbert that his wedding to Spiewak “was so much more meaningful in the moment for me than I predicted,” noting that they initially “just didn’t care about the act of it that much.” However, his perspective quickly changed.

Their marriage has been “resonantly much more meaningful than for me afterward than I ever saw coming,” Parsons added. “You know, I had been an adult gay person for so long at a time where that wasn’t possible where life was ‘fine’ for me.”