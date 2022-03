September 2020

The Call Me Kat actor divulged on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he and Spiewak both had COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. “We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds,” Parsons said. “And then it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste.” The symptom was “brutal” because “when you’re in quarantine … there’s really nothing to do but eat,” he joked.