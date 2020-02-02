His Date With Kiara Mia

Garoppolo made headlines in July 2018 when he was spotted with adult film star Kiara Mia — three weeks after he was last seen with King. “Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner, and he treated me with so much respect, and class. Honestly, we’re friends,” Mia told TMZ at the time. “I can promise the 49ers that they will make Super Bowl and win, because everything I touch turns to gold.”

Garoppolo, for his part, called the situation a “learning experience.”

“My life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope,” he told reporters in July 2018. “Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.”

After the 49ers made the playoffs in December 2019, Mia made headlines again for taking credit for Garoppolo’s success. “I declared that they were going to make it to the Super Bowl,” she told TMZ. “He’s phenomenal, he’s talented, he’s a born star.”