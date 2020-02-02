His Romance With Alexandra King

Garoppolo was first linked to the model Alexandra King in February 2018 when she called him her “valentine” via Instagram. The following month, the twosome were spotted holding hands at Disneyland. The pair were last seen together kissing in San Jose, California, at the end of June 2018. When asked by Bleacher Report about the relationship, however, Garoppolo said having a girlfriend was “news to me.”

Months later, King was accused of celebrating Garoppolo’s ACL injury. “Karma :),” King wrote via Instagram Story shortly after the athlete’s season-ending injury.