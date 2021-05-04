First Sight

Jeremy was introduced to Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald before meeting the entire Duggar clan at a conference. While there, one family member in particular caught his eye. “I’d noticed a girl who told me her name was Jinger. She wore a green dress that brought out her eyes, and when she smiled, her whole face lit up with the kind of beauty I hadn’t seen often. ‘She’s really cute,’ I thought,” he recalled. “There was no magic right off the bat, no instant spark. Still, I couldn’t help thinking about it.”

Speaking to her sister — who “thought highly” of “this mystery guy” — Jinger was surprised to find herself considering who would “be a good match” for Jeremy. “I wasn’t in a hurry to get married. … I wanted a man who loved God more than he loved me. A man with spiritual and emotional maturity, who knew how to have a good time but also knew when to be serious. A man who was a leader,” Jinger wrote, noting that “guys were constantly asking” about her and her sisters because of their fame. “I understood it came with the territory when you’re a teenage girl on a reality show, but sometimes it was crazy, and a little creepy. At one point, at least 25 guys had asked about me or my sisters within a couple of months alone.”