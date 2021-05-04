Jeremy’s Bad Habits

While attending Hartwick College in upstate New York, Jeremy went to “party after party” with his soccer teammates and “inevitably” found himself drinking. “The same scenario played out week after week, party after party, hangover after hangover. Lather, rinse, repeat,” he recalled, adding that he was “miserable” despite the outward appearance of “having the time of [his] life.”

As time went on, he grew “distant” from his parents, leaving details of his college life out of their conversations. After getting arrested and spending time in a jail cell, Jeremy was done questioning his faith. “I can’t do this anymore. I don’t want to live for myself anymore. I want to live for you,” he prayed in jail. “I’m not going to do the Christian life halfway anymore. I knew I either had to live for Christ or live for myself. But I couldn’t call myself a Christian and live like this.”