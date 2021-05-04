Jeremy’s Dream Girl

When considering what he wanted to find in a partner, faith and “a servant’s heart” were high on Jeremy’s list. “Since I had gotten serious about the Lord back in college, I hadn’t dated much. I didn’t want to get in a relationship unless I could see myself marrying the woman,” he wrote.

In a journal entry before crossing paths with Jinger, Jeremy got more specific: “Monday, March 1, 8:50 a.m. Lord, bring me a partner, please. One who is in love with Christ, with a visible passion, humble, meek, willing to forsake all to follow wherever You lead us. Not consumed with money and comfort. A wartime mentality. A servant, strong in faith. Walks consistently by faith. Lover of children. Physically attractive to me. Disciplined. Healthy lifestyle. Acquainted with the type of Christianity I’m striving to live.”