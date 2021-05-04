Jinger’s 1st Pregnancy

When the couple found out they were pregnant with their first child, Jeremy was “excited,” but couldn’t picture fatherhood quite so clearly. “The reality of it didn’t set in at first. While Jinger was experiencing morning sickness and fatigue, nothing had changed for me,” he wrote, adding that he prayed the little one “would look and act like Jinger.” Once he finally saw his first glimpse during an ultrasound, however, everything changed.

Jinger gave birth to daughter Felicity in July 2018 — and the delivery wasn’t easy. “Tears of pain and frustration rolled down my cheeks. I was sweaty, exhausted, and completely spent,” she recalled of her hours-long labor. When Felicity finally arrived, the duo “never considered naming her with a J name,” as was tradition for the Duggar family. “All the good names were taken,” Jeremy teased.

While adjusting to parenthood, the couple “certainly had disagreements,” but learned to work together. “We also knew that if we messed up, there was forgiveness. Life as a family of three was beautiful. It was difficult, but even with the night awakenings and dirty diapers, by God’s grace, it was beautiful,” they wrote.