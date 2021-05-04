Jinger’s Insecurities and ‘Extreme Dieting’

Growing up in the public eye — combined with the pressures of being “the perfect Christian” — took a toll on Jinger. “During the day, fears endlessly scrolled through my mind. I worried constantly about whether people liked me, or what they thought of me, or if that thing I’d said sounded stupid. I felt a constant drive to be perfect,” she wrote.

Her body image also fell victim to this perfectionist mentality as Jinger started to restrict her meals. “I skipped breakfast each morning by sleeping as late as I could so that nobody would know I hadn’t eaten. Then, I’d eat a super light lunch and a healthy snack before dinner, so I could honestly say I wasn’t hungry and pick at my food,” she continued. “At night, I’d go to bed before my stomach could rumble too loudly. It seemed reasonable at the time. I didn’t realize that my little weight loss plan was teetering dangerously on the edge of an eating disorder. … I had to be skinny. If this is what it took, then I would do it, I decided, no matter how hard it was.”

After carrying on with her “extreme dieting” for one month, she confessed to her mother, who had battled bulimia as a teenager.