News

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Spill Shocking Secrets in New Book: Her ‘Extreme Dieting,’ His Arrest and More Revelations

By
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Spill Secrets About Their Pasts, Courtship and More in New Book: Revelations
 Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram
13
2 / 13
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Jinger’s Intro to the Spotlight

The Duggar family was originally approached by Discovery Health about making a documentary about their lives, and as Jinger remembered, her parents “had one condition” for the network. “They didn’t want the documentary to edit out our faith,” she wrote. “‘It’s your story,’ the channel executive told my dad. ‘We’ll let you tell it.’”

When the series — originally titled 17 Kids and Counting — debuted in 2008, “nothing could have prepared” the family for what came next. “Suddenly, it seemed like everybody in the world knew my name,” Jinger wrote. “Whether I was licking an ice cream cone at Braum’s or loading a cart with cans at Aldi, I heard someone whisper, ‘That’s her! That’s Jinger!’ I felt strangely on display, like people knew something about me that I didn’t.”

 

Back to top