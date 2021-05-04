Jinger’s Intro to the Spotlight

The Duggar family was originally approached by Discovery Health about making a documentary about their lives, and as Jinger remembered, her parents “had one condition” for the network. “They didn’t want the documentary to edit out our faith,” she wrote. “‘It’s your story,’ the channel executive told my dad. ‘We’ll let you tell it.’”

When the series — originally titled 17 Kids and Counting — debuted in 2008, “nothing could have prepared” the family for what came next. “Suddenly, it seemed like everybody in the world knew my name,” Jinger wrote. “Whether I was licking an ice cream cone at Braum’s or loading a cart with cans at Aldi, I heard someone whisper, ‘That’s her! That’s Jinger!’ I felt strangely on display, like people knew something about me that I didn’t.”