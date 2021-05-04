The Firsts

Like many of her family members, Jinger had “never kissed anyone” before her wedding day. Starting her life with Jeremy brought plenty of other firsts, including her first attempt at dressing in a different style. “Once I found certainty from the Bible, my heart was free. I felt no inner conflict as I started wearing pants for the first time,” she wrote. “I felt emotional as I worried that my parents would think I didn’t appreciate how I was raised.”

Though they’d been warned the first year of marriage was the hardest, Jeremy wrote “it was the best year of our lives.”