The Miscarriage

Jinger revealed in May 2020 that she had previously suffered a pregnancy loss — and the moment was difficult to wrap her head around. “I’d heard of people having miscarriages. My mom and sisters-in-law had experienced that tragedy, but naively, I never thought it would happen to me,” she wrote. “How could this be real?”

The TLC star recalled feeling “so excited about Felicity having a sibling,” dreaming about watching her children reach milestones together. “And just like that, those dreams were gone,” she wrote, remembering the “intense” cramping that triggered her to believe something wasn’t right. “I sat on the cold tile of the bathroom and hugged my knees to my chest, sobbing for the baby I never knew, the sibling Felicity wouldn’t have. I wanted that baby so badly, but that wasn’t enough to save it.”