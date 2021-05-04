The Proposal

When he was finally ready to get down on one knee, Jeremy wanted to pay homage to the Duggar family’s tradition and purchase an engagement ring at the same store they’d all bought theirs. He found the perfect princess-cut ring and knew that an upcoming visit to New York City would allow for a magical proposal.

“Jinger blew all my expectations out of the water. If I’d searched for the rest of my life, I’d never find anyone else who not only exceeded my every desire, but also complemented me in every way,” Jeremy added. “I wanted to spend every day of the rest of my life with her.”