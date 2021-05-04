The Rules

Before getting permission to make things official, the twosome frequently FaceTimed to pray together when they were apart. On Jeremy’s first visit to Arkansas, they received a blessing from Jinger’s parents to date.

“We weren’t just getting to know one another, we were boyfriend and girlfriend,” Jinger wrote, noting that she and Jeremy had both agreed to adhere to some conservative guidelines for their early relationship. “That included the rule of not kissing until we were married. As difficult as that sounds, I honestly didn’t give it much thought. I knew that’s what my family did, so to me, it was normal. Besides, I knew we wouldn’t date forever. I wouldn’t have to wait too long.”