The Scandal

In 2015, news broke that Jinger’s brother Josh Duggar was accused of molesting multiple women and had cheated on his wife, Anna Duggar. The aftermath was difficult for Jinger and her family.

“My brain hadn’t quite caught up to the reality of what had happened in a few short hours,” she wrote. “Earlier that day, Dad had gathered my siblings and me to tell us that the worst trial in our family history, a trial we had long since dealt with and made our peace with, was now public knowledge. … One of my siblings had made some sinful choices, but it had all been years ago. It had been awful, but we had dealt with it as a family. We’d sought the Lord, took the necessary steps to move toward healing, and offered up our forgiveness. Now that it was out in public, the old wound was open again, raw, painful.”

Jinger reflected on the experience while speaking to Us exclusively in April 2021, shortly before Josh was arrested in Arkansas. “Walking through that season, it was one of the hardest times of our lives,” she said. “Our family was way closer because of that, and in spite of that, I guess you’d say.”