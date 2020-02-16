Just Married

JJ Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in Romantic Bahamas Ceremony

By
JJ Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in Romantic Bahamas Ceremony
 Courtesy of Kim Schaffer
4
2 / 4

Head Over Heels

Watt wrapped his arms around Ohai as he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Back to top