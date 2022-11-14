3. How Does Joaquim Valente Know Gisele Bundchen?

The pair worked together during a spread in Dust Magazine in 2021. In February, Bündchen shared a video via her Instagram with the martial artist’s studio to promote practicing self-defense.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” she captioned. “I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! 🤛🏼”