Love Lives

Joe Biden and Jill Biden: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
December 2019 Joe Biden Jill Biden Relationship Timeline
 Shutterstock
20
17 / 20
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

December 2019

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Joe playfully bit his wife’s finger as she spoke while at the podium.

Back to top