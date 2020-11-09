Ashley Biden

Joe and Jill’s only child together attended private school in Delaware before studying cultural anthropology at Tulane University in Louisiana. She went on to get a master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. Ashley served as the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice from 2014 to 2019 and founded the fashion company Livelihood in 2017.

Ashley met her husband, Howard Krein, in 2010 after being introduced by her half-brother Beau. She married the plastic surgeon in June 2012.