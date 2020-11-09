Beau Biden

Born Joseph Biden III, Beau followed in his father’s footsteps with a career in public service. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and Syracuse University College of Law, he joined the military and served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service. Beau was elected the 44th attorney general of Delaware in 2006 and held the title until 2015.

Beau married Hallie Biden (née Olivere) in November 2002, and they welcomed daughter Natalie in August 2004 and son Hunter (named after his uncle) in 2006. Beau decided not to seek a third term as attorney general after being diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2013. He succumbed to the disease in May 2015 at age 46.