Cuffe Biden Owens

Cuffe Owens is the eldest son of Biden’s younger sister and political confidante, Valerie Biden Owens, and John T. Owens, an attorney and former classmate of the president. The former VP’s nephew has two younger sisters, Missy Owens and Casey Owens Castello.

Like his father, Cuffe is an attorney who attended Georgetown University for undergrad and went to the University of Southern California for law school. He was admitted into the California bar in 2009.

Unlike many of his relatives, Cuffe managed to keep a low profile until it was revealed that he was dating The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Meghan King in September 2021. Less than one month after making their relationship Instagram official, the two were married in a “small family wedding” attended by POTUS and the first lady.