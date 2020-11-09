Jill Biden

Born Jill Jacobs, Joe’s second wife grew up in Pennsylvania and went on to obtain degrees from the University of Delaware, West Chester University and Villanova University. She worked as a high school English teacher for 13 years in addition to teaching disabled children at a psychiatric hospital. She made the move to higher education in 1993, when she became an instructor at Delaware Technical & Community College. She has worked as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009.

Jill was previously married to Bill Stevenson from February 1970 to May 1975. After tying the knot with Joe in June 1977, she became a stepmother to his surviving kids, Beau and Hunter, before giving birth to daughter Ashley. During her time as second lady from 2009 to 2017, Jill worked to bring awareness to military families and breast cancer prevention. She plans to continue working full-time as a teacher come January 2021, which would make her the first FLOTUS to do so.