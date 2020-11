Neilia Hunter Biden

After meeting in the Bahamas, Joe and his first wife married in August 1966. They welcomed sons Beau and Hunter (pictured) in February 1969 and February 1970 and daughter Amy in November 1971. Like Jill, Neilia worked as a teacher and played an integral role in Joe’s political career. The New York native and Amy died in December 1972 on their way to buy a Christmas tree with Beau and Hunter. Neilia was 30.